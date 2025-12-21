Book review: 'The Little Book of Goodbyes'

This slim volume of short stories delivers on the promise of its title, The Little Book of Goodbyes, because it really is a little book of nostalgic look-backs. The author Ravi Shankar Etteth digs deep into his personal cache of memories, mines it for sentiment and poignancy, takes us to a little town in south Malabar, then moves to bigger cities, has us meet a clutch of interesting characters and watch as they rise, thrive, fall, get up again, sometimes stay down.

In Kerala, we read of the author’s grandfather, who commanded a battalion of the Malabar Special Police, tasked with putting down the Moplah Rebellion, and his dog, Fang. We read of Ramaswamy, his batman, the man who knew just how to save a breeched calf, how to read the sky for stars, who turned out to have a surprising past. We meet the misopedic Nonayan (liar in Malayalam) Master who sticks to his claim that ‘his old friend’ Annie Besant once started to give a speech and petered out into silence because she forgot how to speak English. We observe the Jesus Tree, meet the absolutely fascinating Puka Vella (white smoke in Malayalam) who seduced the British missionary’s wife, the author’s great grandmother who heard cattle moan from inside a hill, an iconoclast male member of the family who broke the taboo of lower castes not being permitted to go anywhere near temples, another ancestor whose decapitated head terrorised the locals thereabouts. There is a nod to Etteth’s uncle, the novelist OV Vijayan, when he talks of belonging to Khasak.