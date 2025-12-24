In search of the lost women

Histories of theatre often remember movements, institutions, and landmark productions. What they forget are the people in rehearsal rooms and backstage corners — the women who acted, wrote, and sustained the stage, yet rarely entered official histories.

‘For the Love of Art: The Lost History of Women in Kerala Theatre’, Jayasree Kalathil’s English translation of Sajitha Madathil’s acclaimed ‘Malayala Nataka Sthree Charithram’, steps into this silence with urgency, restoring women to the centre of Malayalam theatre’s cultural memory.

Widely recognised for its depth and courage, Sajitha’s original work traces women’s presence in Kerala theatre from the late 19th to the early 21st century. These women were not just peripheral participants; they shaped performance traditions, labour practices, and political movements. Yet their contributions remained scattered or overshadowed by dominant male narratives. Jayashree’s translation now brings this vital archive to English readers without flattening its texture or intent.

Jayashree says she was looking for a book that was “significant, genuinely engaging with a social-cultural or political question in relation to Kerala,” and was drawn to Sajitha’s refusal to treat women as marginal. Instead, the book places women “firmly at its centre as rightful creators and owners of its cultural capital.”

Sajitha begins by examining the structures that kept women away from the stage. Rather than repeating the familiar narrative of male actors performing female roles, she probes deeper anxieties around caste, morality, and respectability that rendered women’s public performance suspect. The argument is incisive without being academic, and Jayashree preserves this clarity, allowing complex ideas to unfold with narrative ease.

The book turns to the first women who entered the theatre despite stigma, surveillance, and exploitation. Sajitha writes about them not as romanticised pioneers but as workers negotiating family resistance and low wages to remain connected to their art. Among the most compelling figures is Palluruthy Lakshmi, ‘The Anarkali of the Stage’.

Her hunger for performance was elemental. “Sir, I can’t live without singing… It’s like how we need water or air,” she tells a policeman in a dramatised retelling, explaining why she left home. Even as tuberculosis confined her to bed, Lakshmi insisted on being buried in her stage costume — a final gesture that captures the intensity of women’s artistic labour in a society that offered them little security.