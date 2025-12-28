Book review | 'Our Constitution: Distortions Done By Smt. Indira Gandhi During Emergency' by Dr HV Hande

Fifty years ago, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court set aside the election of Indira Gandhi as null and void. She got a stay from the Supreme Court. It allowed her to attend the Lok Sabha, but not vote. An emergency was declared at midnight on June 25, 1975. Later, the constitution was shredded and lay in tatters, a subject greatly dealt with in Our Constitution: Distortions Done By Smt. Indira Gandhi During Emergency by Dr HV Hande.

The Emergency affected the lives of ordinary people. Take Snehalata Reddy in the deep south, for instance, who was picked up on political suspicion and thrown into the Bangalore Central Jail in May 1976 without charges. As an actress, she knew people from all walks of life—writers, painters, magicians, and above all, many young people. However, it was her friendship with George Fernandes that changed things. “The mere fact that she was a friend led to tragic consequences. Overnight, her beautiful world collapsed, and a nightmare of fear and uncertainty began. Her daughter, Nandana, was held for questioning on two occasions, and the family was kept under surveillance,” Hande writes.

On April 27, 1975, Snehalata and her husband Pattabhi Rama Reddy were supposed to travel to Madras to procure lights for a film shoot. That afternoon, at around 4 pm, their daughter Nandana was taken from her home for questioning for the third time. She returned only at 7 pm, with no explanation of where she had been, leaving the family frantic with worry. Despite this, the couple left for Madras at 9 pm, leaving their son behind. “At midnight, there was a knock on the door and a loud call, ‘Telegram.’ [Son] Konarak opened the door and was immediately seized by both arms, while a horde of policemen rushed into the house. On finding that the family had left for Madras, they dragged him off to the police station. Most of the policemen stayed back to ransack the house, endlessly questioning Snehalata’s 84-year-old father and the servants. At 6 am the next morning, the police finally left.”