Book review | 'The man who became Dilip Kumar' by Ashoka Chopra

Ashok Chopra’s The Man Who Became Dilip Kumar presents itself as a deep, definitive portrait of one of Indian cinema’s most enduring legends. But what it delivers is something far more underwhelming: a sprawling, repetitive compilation of magazine-style entries, loosely strung together into a 500-page volume that feels like a bound anthology of Sunday features rather than a cohesive work of biographical insight.

Chopra’s premise is not without potential. The idea of tracing how a shy, young Yusuf Khan morphed into the emblematic Dilip Kumar is a fascinating one. The persona of Kumar wasn’t just an acting choice; it was a cultural invention. To dissect how that evolution occurred, and what forces shaped it, would be a valuable endeavour. But instead of offering fresh archival material, Chopra chooses the path of easy collation. The book reads like a patchwork of 800-word nostalgia columns in a newspaper: a film-by-film walk-through quoting old magazine reviews, contemporary critiques, and a smattering of personal opinion, none of which significantly elevates what is already widely known.

There’s an over-reliance on how critics reacted to Kumar’s performances at the time, but little or no effort is made to contextualise those responses, no new interviews, no access to private archives, no fresh anecdotes. Even the few that appear seem familiar.