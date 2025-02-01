Arun Shourie unpacks the myths of Savarkar and his role in Indian history

For some, the new spotlight on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who wrote one of the foundational texts of Hindutva politics, is an ideology’s ‘revenge’ for being a historical footnote for long. For liberal India, however, his name will forever be associated with the conspiracy to kill Gandhi. Savarkar’s followers have kept it interesting by piling myth upon myth about his role in the freedom struggle, dissembling his ideas on caste, citizenship and religion. Many of his revisionist biographers have, of late, claimed to have discovered his many unknown parts.

Some have said he had an interest in Hindu-Muslim unity in his youth; some have focused on his caste reformism, and some on his poetry.

Veteran journalist and former editor Arun Shourie, who was also a minister in the third BJP-led NDA government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has in his latest book, The New Icon: Savarkar and the Facts (Penguin), based on Savarkar’s speeches, essays and statements, sought to steer the reader’s attention towards the myths and the man, and a ‘Project Savarkar’, which he says, is an attempt to erase Gandhi. Excerpts from a conversation:

Why is your book’s title The New Icon when Savarkar is the ‘grand old man’ of Hindutva?

Savarkar is the person who is being resurrected now as part of a project to erase Gandhiji. Otherwise, he was a forgotten figure.

Many books on Savarkar are being written. Why are you interested in him and why do you think it is important now?

Yes, and I’ve scanned through them. I felt they just regurgitated many of the myths he propagated about himself, about Hindus, about history, about religion… He was a great myth-maker. But some of his ideas are very good. He was a great rationalist regarding the practices and beliefs of Hindus. The rulers today are invoking his name without reading him.

What are the Savarkar myths, some of which he himself propagated, that this book hopes to rectify — of him as an anti-British crusader, about being a mentor of Subhash Bose and the INA idea?

First, he is not a person fighting the British except advocating assassinations and violence when he is very young — in his 20s. Later, he promises the British and says, ‘I will be useful to you, I pledge I will be grateful to you, no one will be as politically useful to you as me…’.