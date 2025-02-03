Author’s story of coping after a wildfire resonates with community affected by latest LA-area fires

PASADENA, Calif.: On a quiet summer evening in June 1990, Pico Iyer sat in his family home in Santa Barbara, California, when suddenly, he was surrounded by walls of flames five stories high.

Thirty-four years after that conflagration turned his life upside down, Iyer returned to Southern California to share how it transformed his life, nudging him toward what he now values — simplicity, silence, solitude and love. The novelist and essayist addressed about 80 people Tuesday at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, the very community devastated by the deadly Eaton Fire earlier this month.

Now intimately familiar with a wildfire’s destructive powers, many who came to hear Iyer speak clutched his book with a fiery orange cover titled “Aflame: Learning from Silence.”

During his hour-long conversation with violinist and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta, Iyer admitted that soon after the fire, all he could see was loss. But now, he says, he sees “all those doors that have gradually opened.” As they conversed, a poster for Octavia Butler’s novel ”Parable of the Sower,” considered prophetic by some in its depiction of a dystopian future where Los Angeles is ravaged by climate change among other ills, graced the background.

Iyer said the fire “liberated” him in many ways.

“To write a different way, to live more simply, to remember what is really important in life. Today, I wouldn’t say it was a calamity, but a dramatic wake-up call for me.”

Iyer’s story resonated with Jeremy Hunter, an Altadena resident whose historic home burned in the Eaton Fire. His feelings after the blaze are mixed: purified and liberated by losing his possessions, but also grieved. Hunter said listening to Iyer has inspired him to figure out his family’s next act.

“I guess the key is to let that pain pass through you,” he said. “That way, you’re less afraid of the pain.”

In 1990, Iyer, then 33, an author and columnist for Time magazine, grabbed his mother’s aging cat and his latest manuscript, jumped in his car and tried to flee the fire. But, he was trapped in the area for three hours, watching, as it turned everything in his childhood home to ash — furniture, stuffed toys, notes for his next three books. Iyer escaped thanks to a Good Samaritan with a water truck.