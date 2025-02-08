An uncertain future of a sacred world

Martin Goodman, a professor of creative writing, tells the extraordinary story of a desert-dwelling community of western Rajasthan who live in complete harmony with nature. The story dates back to 11 September 1730, in which 363 villagers led by Amrita Devi were beheaded by men who worked for the king and had wanted those trees to be logged.

The massacre only stopped when the news reached the king, Abhay Singh.The martyrs of village Khejarli were all Bishnois, who were only following their guru Jambhoji, who during the 15th century unprecedented drought, had called them to live in harmony with nature.

The Bishnois have persisted with such a conscience ever since, following it as religion (perhaps the only one) that has environmental protection at its core. Their founding guru, Jambhoji (1451-1536), received a world-changing vision while in meditation under a tree.

“A tree covered in greenery is my temple and my home.” The spiritual leader set out the twenty-one rules in the 16th century, which are religiously followed till date, most famously by a woman who had led 363 villagers to give their lives while chanting ‘my head for a tree’.

Times have changed, but not the values that have remained dear to them. World over, men die for women or for money. The same doesn’t hold true for Bishnois, who instead lay down their life to protect animals and trees. They do protect living beings at the cost of their lives; however, in modern times they have evolved into eco-warriors to ensure that the laws of the land are forcefully endorsed to protect all lives.

The Bishnoi Tiger Force protects trees from loggers and animals from poachers. Even a celebrity like Salman Khan couldn’t escape their die-hard protective commitment.

I have to say that Goodman’s timing with this release is accurate; the story is steeped in ecological issues and history. Despite its rich legacy, the story of the Bishnois has remained perhaps ‘the greatest story yet to be told’. Not anymore; the story about a community committed to protecting the environment is out for the wider public. Its historical legacy notwithstanding, facts and values may have remained exclusive for Bishnois, but their dedication to protect the trees and the animals can no longer remain confined.