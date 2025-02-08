Reimagining Identity

Dhruva Jaishankar’s Vishwa Shastra: India and the World provides a measured, insightful analysis of India’s historical trajectory and contemporary strategic imperatives in an era defined by shifting alliances, rising multipolarity, and rapid geopolitical change.

Structured into two interconnected parts - Itihas (History) and RashtriyaNeeti (Strategy) - the book takes readers through India’s global engagements. The historical section dismantles the notion of India as a passive actor, revealing a nation with a rich tradition of international interaction.

From ancient maritime corridors linking the subcontinent to the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia to the diplomatic balancing acts of the Cold War, Jaishankar showcases India’s enduring legacy as a global player. He presents fascinating anecdotes, such as the 2,000-year-old trade agreements between Roman merchants and Kerala or the contributions of African mercenaries to the Deccan, to illustrate the breadth of India’s historical interactions.

Jaishankar’s analysis is not limited to recounting historical interactions but probes deeper into how they inform India’s strategic culture. He writes, “Capturing a particularly Indian perspective on international affairs is intrinsically difficult.

Outsiders have often sought to interpret India, but with rare exceptions such works often impose their own lenses.” This idea resonates throughout the book. Far from being a lack of strategy, Jaishankar presents Jawaharlal Nehru’s Non-Alignment as a pragmatic response to the bipolarity of the Cold War.

It was a calculated effort to maintain sovereignty while drawing economic and technological support from both the United States and the Soviet Union.

This thread of pragmatism also runs into the contemporary world, where India’s diplomatic balancing act continues to shape its international posture. As seen in its stance during the Ukraine-Russia war, India has upheld a policy of strategic autonomy, refusing to align fully with Western sanctions while leveraging its ties with Moscow to meet domestic energy needs.

In an age of global uncertainty, Vishwa Shastra offers a timely framework for understanding India’s place in the world. From navigating the US-China rivalry to addressing transnational threats like climate change and pandemics, Jaishankar’s analysis is grounded in realism and resonates with contemporary challenges.

The book avoids prescribing a singular narrative or vision, instead inviting readers to engage with the ideas presented critically.

Jaishankar challenges readers to rethink India’s role on the global stage—not as a peripheral player but as an active architect of international norms and institutions.

The book balances reflection with prescription.