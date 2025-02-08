The politics of misgovernance

Sumeet Bhasin’s book The Capital Conundrum: Governance Issues in the Heart of India makes for an important read. Divided into seven chapters, the author covers aspects that have shaped the politics of Delhi in the last decade. From healthcare and education to economics and environment, the book looks at some of the imperative issues in the capital that need immediate attention.

On the Congress having dominated national politics for decades with a significant impact on the national capital, Bhasin writes, “I remember how the Congress government was regularly criticised for its misgovernance and corruption across India, and Delhi was no exception.’’

The book explores the role of migrants settled in colonies in eastern and northeastern Delhi in the electoral outcomes in the national capital, which is talked about in great detail.

The simplified style of writing makes it easy for the reader to understand the layered political complexities of the national capital. As the director of Centre for Policy and Planning, Bhasin uses data extensively to make the reader understand the reason behind the growing opposition AAP has faced in the last one year.

It mentions the ‘deteriorating healthcare services and facilities in the national capital posing a grave challenge that demands urgent and decisive action’. With the pandemic having exposed critical vulnerabilities in healthcare systems globally, the author believes that it should have been a wake-up call for everybody including the people of Delhi.

A growing concern about the rising pollution in Delhi finds a mention in the book, where the author calls it not just an environmental concern but a public health emergency. He says, “The soaring incidence of pollution-related diseases in Delhi is not only endangering lives but also diminishing the quality of life in the nation’s capital.”

Overall, the book is a call for urgent reform and a more responsible approach to governance.