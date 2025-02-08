The politics of misgovernance
Sumeet Bhasin’s book The Capital Conundrum: Governance Issues in the Heart of India makes for an important read. Divided into seven chapters, the author covers aspects that have shaped the politics of Delhi in the last decade. From healthcare and education to economics and environment, the book looks at some of the imperative issues in the capital that need immediate attention.
On the Congress having dominated national politics for decades with a significant impact on the national capital, Bhasin writes, “I remember how the Congress government was regularly criticised for its misgovernance and corruption across India, and Delhi was no exception.’’
The book explores the role of migrants settled in colonies in eastern and northeastern Delhi in the electoral outcomes in the national capital, which is talked about in great detail.
The simplified style of writing makes it easy for the reader to understand the layered political complexities of the national capital. As the director of Centre for Policy and Planning, Bhasin uses data extensively to make the reader understand the reason behind the growing opposition AAP has faced in the last one year.
It mentions the ‘deteriorating healthcare services and facilities in the national capital posing a grave challenge that demands urgent and decisive action’. With the pandemic having exposed critical vulnerabilities in healthcare systems globally, the author believes that it should have been a wake-up call for everybody including the people of Delhi.
A growing concern about the rising pollution in Delhi finds a mention in the book, where the author calls it not just an environmental concern but a public health emergency. He says, “The soaring incidence of pollution-related diseases in Delhi is not only endangering lives but also diminishing the quality of life in the nation’s capital.”
Overall, the book is a call for urgent reform and a more responsible approach to governance.
From Madan Lal Khurana to Sheila Dixit to Arvind Kejriwal, why is it that Delhi as a power centre has always witnessed scams?
Scams might have happened, but there was developmental work also being done. In the last 10 years, there has hardly been any development. When Madan Lal Khurana’s name came up in connection with a scam, he resigned and decided to come back only when he’d be proved innocent. By the time he was cleared of all charges, unfortunately, the government had changed.
Your book mentions the CAG report on money spent on advertising. Isn’t that true for all parties in power?
Every party spends some money on the promotion of their schemes, but the figures now are alarming. You come up with some scheme and give advertisements in states where elections are coming up. Now, the court has said that one has to pay for it.
You have talked about the crumbling healthcare system in Delhi and mentioned in detail the mismanagement during Covid. Wasn’t the situation similar everywhere?
The only state against which the Supreme Court had given an order was Delhi. The authorities here were demanding more oxygen cylinders than needed. That is what was adding to the panic among people.
You have mentioned the failure of the Rozgar Bazar initiative in your book, but isn’t unemployment a major problem for youth across the country?
If you look at the data that has come out of the IMF and World Bank, India has created more jobs in these years than it has before. Mudra loans have been given. Entrepreneurships have gone up. Startups have generated jobs. If you come up with initiatives like Rozgar Bazar, it is just politics. You say something, advertise it, and nothing happens on the ground.
You talk about AAP’s politics of theatrics. Would you say other regional parties are also into the game of optics?
Every political party has to play the optics game, but we have not seen theatrics played like this in the past.
What should be the new government’s number one priority in Delhi?
The new government’s priority should be the rising pollution crisis in Delhi. We are doing a great disservice to our future generations by normalising this toxic air. We are breathing poison. An AQI of 300 or 400 has become acceptable here. Also, we need to have a very solid waste management plan in the city. This needs urgent attention. It is a health hazard.