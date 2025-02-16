'Out of Madness' Book review: Don’t hide the madness

Reading Rithwik Aryan’s Out of Madness is an experience in itself. The author has said in multiple interviews that he spent 18 months in India’s major mental asylums—the Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP) in Ranchi and the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Agra—to write this book. This, if true, in itself is an exciting premise for the novel.

Out of Madness has a protagonist named Mason Moron, a young, wayward man with a challenging childhood who ends up doing things that make the narrative gripping. Mason is a young psychology professor at Nalanda University who fakes his death and disappears after his wife cheats on him and refuses to have sex with him. Like his mother, who forgave his father when he cheated (with an underage girl), Mason forgives his wife too. But he couldn’t suppress his libido and fled, and madness ensued.

It sounds crazy, as it is. The story takes an unexpected turn when he encounters a mad politician, Anand Thakur, known as Bahubali, who wants to make a porn film. Their journey leads them to a mental asylum, where Mason meets Ms Staci, a beautiful actress, with whom he falls in love. The novel then takes another direction