'Mad about Cuba' book review: Nostalgic parallels between communist Kerala and Cuba

The only thing quirky about this book is the title. Mad About Cuba is a compact report from the field. The tagline informs you that the author is a Malayali revisiting the revolution. The first picture on the front jacket is one familiar to most Malayalis: that of a reading station packed tightly with wooden benches, a mural of the much-loved Che Guevara, pronounced “cheguvera” locally, on the back wall.

Ullekh NP writes of Kerala’s long and abiding admiration of Cuba’s Fidel Castro and of the way communism still survives there in the deep and stifling shadow of US sanctions. He buys books on the Cuban revolution from the bookshop of his hotel, the Nacional de Cuba hotel in Havana, which once served as Castro’s HQ during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

He drinks a lot of coconut water and a lot of white rum, and he learns how to roll a cigar. He admires the changing hues of the ocean from the fabled Malecon, eats at a paladare or home kitchen, tells us how Che fared as Minister of Industries in the 60s, how Mick Jagger and his Rolling Stones rocked Havana in 2016.

Yes, the bias shows, but in an unobtrusive way, with the author stating firmly and repeatedly that he loved Cuba and Cubans and that he admired the small island for being a persistent David facing up to the American Goliath.