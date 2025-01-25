'Indian Genius: The Meteoric Rise of Indians in America' review: One-stop shop to read success stories

The great American dream for many among the Indian diaspora based in the US appears to be going up in smoke with the newly minted Trump administration issuing an executive order revoking birthright citizenship.

This route had allowed many Indian nationals to acquire US citizenship for their progeny even though they themselves did not hold a US passport.

The appointment of several Indian Americans to key posts in Trump’s second administration, therefore, can only be seen as an irony of sorts given that his politics has thrived on anti-immigration rhetoric and policies.

Weeks before his swearing-in, the naming of Sriram Krishnan by Trump as his senior policy adviser for AI (Artificial Intelligence) had riled many among Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) support base. It launched a tirade against Indian Americans, warning that such appointments are against Trump’s mantra of ‘America First’.

Amid this, the recently released book Indian Genius: The Meteoric Rise of Indians in America by Meenakshi Ahamed assumes greater resonance. Herself an immigrant, Ahamed has profiled some of the hugely successful members of the Indian diaspora—be it in the field of technology, medicine, politics, or journalism.

Congressman Ro Khanna, who has waded into the controversy by attacking those criticising Krishnan’s appointment, himself figures in the book.

The book is divided into three sections—The Techies, The Healers, and The Influencers—with the author noting the “transformational impact” Indian Americans have had in these arenas. It underlines the extraordinary drive, grit, and determination as well as adaptability shown by those profiled, regardless of whether they went as immigrants or were born and raised in the US.

If some Trump supporters are complaining about the overwhelming number of Indians in Silicon Valley, it’s not without reason. With the demand for skilled workers dramatically increasing beginning in the 1990s due to the tech boom, Ahamed notes half of the H-1B visas were given to Indians by 2001. By 2018, it rose to 75 per cent. By 2023, 2,80,000 Indians were granted H-1B visas or had them renewed.

Racism is something even successful Indian Americans have dealt with. The US, of course, provided them with a hugely enabling environment. With the Indian diaspora being a major driver propelling Silicon Valley’s success, Kanwal Rekhi, Satya Nadella, and Nikesh Arora are among the techies profiled. A notable omission is Google’s Sundar Pichai.