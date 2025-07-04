Celebrating unique smiles: New book series promotes empathy, inclusion, and cleft awareness

NEW DELHI: From a boy spinning wild tales about the scar on his lip, to a girl avoiding photos because of her "different smile", and another story exploring a wide range of unique smiles, a new children's book series uses creative storytelling to build empathy and spark open conversations about identity and self-worth.

Published by Smile Train India, a leading cleft-focused NGO, the one-of-its-kind book series -- available in both Hindi and English and released on Thursday -- goes beyond simply raising medical awareness.

It is designed to serve as a resource for fostering "acceptance, challenging stigma, and promoting inclusive values from an early age".

For the unversed, a cleft is a gap in the upper lip and/or the roof of the mouth.

The five books -- "I smile like a song", "A smile full of stories", "Rehan's lucky charm", "The boy with a brave smile" and " The Guest" -- are written by children's author Mamta Nainy and illustrated by illustrators Aniruddha, Charulata Mukherjee and Aishwarya Tandon.

This series is a deeply personal and purposeful project for us at Smile Train India. Each story helps children see the world through a more compassionate lens, while gently challenging existing perceptions around facial differences.

"What makes this series so special is that the stories go beyond clefts; they talk about belonging, self-worth, and the emotions children often carry silently," said Mamta Carroll, Smile Train's senior vice-president and regional director for Asia.