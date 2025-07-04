Celebrating unique smiles: New book series promotes empathy, inclusion, and cleft awareness

NEW DELHI: From a boy spinning wild tales about the scar on his lip, to a girl avoiding photos because of her "different smile", and another story exploring a wide range of unique smiles, a new children's book series uses creative storytelling to build empathy and spark open conversations about identity and self-worth.
Published by Smile Train India, a leading cleft-focused NGO, the one-of-its-kind book series -- available in both Hindi and English and released on Thursday -- goes beyond simply raising medical awareness.
It is designed to serve as a resource for fostering "acceptance, challenging stigma, and promoting inclusive values from an early age".
For the unversed, a cleft is a gap in the upper lip and/or the roof of the mouth.
The five books -- "I smile like a song", "A smile full of stories", "Rehan's lucky charm", "The boy with a brave smile" and " The Guest" -- are written by children's author Mamta Nainy and illustrated by illustrators Aniruddha, Charulata Mukherjee and Aishwarya Tandon.
This series is a deeply personal and purposeful project for us at Smile Train India. Each story helps children see the world through a more compassionate lens, while gently challenging existing perceptions around facial differences.
"What makes this series so special is that the stories go beyond clefts; they talk about belonging, self-worth, and the emotions children often carry silently," said Mamta Carroll, Smile Train's senior vice-president and regional director for Asia.
Whether it's "The Guest", about a girl facing fear and self-doubt due to her cleft condition who comes to realize she's not alone in her struggles, or "Rehan's Lucky Charm", where a boy overcomes his discomfort with his sister's facial difference and grows to cherish her -- most of the stories explore heartfelt journeys of acceptance, empathy, and emotional growth.
In fact, each book concludes with a note for parents and teachers, offering guidance on how to talk to children about cleft lip and cleft palate.
Some of the books also address and dispel common myths surrounding cleft conditions.
"I wanted to create characters who look real, who stumble, grow, and discover their strength. Each book in this series is a conversation starter. They invite children to question, to relate, and to grow kinder, not just to others, but to themselves too," said Nainy, who has authored over 35 children's books.
Notably, as part of the larger awareness plan, Smile Train India will roll out the picture book series through its school engagement program, "Smiles and Beyond ABCs of Change".
The initiative will include interactive book reading sessions for students, followed by the distribution of books to both students and school libraries.
It will also explore collaborations with educational institutions and social influencers to help amplify the reach and impact of the program nationwide.