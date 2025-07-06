No one goes gentle into that good night

This novella is a 13-day story from start to finish. In this day and age, who has more time than that to deal with death and liberation? To the author, ‘A city has its language. It is not the language the people of the city speak.’ So how does one write in the mother tongue of the city? It is in no way the mother tongue of the writer. Neither is it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, or Hindi. In Bengaluru, it is not Kannada because Kannada speakers do not make up even half the population of this city. The death of a young woman galvanises her family and neighbourhood into a frenzy of questions and unlikely discoveries.

How does one write in the mother tongue of the writer? The mother tongue of Bengaluru is not Kannada, nor is it Telugu or Tamil or Hindi, even if one of these languages becomes the spoken majority somewhere in the nebulous future. The language of the city is not another human language that we can speak. Yet the author finds the place to be an inspiration for writing the story. At the cusp of the millennium, in a fast-changing neighbourhood in Bengaluru, where languages vie with each other, they form a buzzing background of muted conversations as speculation mounts about what happened that night when a girl barely out of her teens died, at all of 16 years old, by committing suicide. She swallowed rat poison.