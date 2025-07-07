Sudha Murty’s ‘How I Taught my Grandmother to Read’ to be adapted into stage play in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Acclaimed author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty’s beloved short story How I Taught My Grandmother to Read will be brought to life on stage in the national capital on July 13. The Hindi adaptation, titled K se Kahani, is presented by Delhi-based theatre collective Storee Ki Boree and will be staged at the LTG Auditorium.

Directed by Munish Sharma, the play is inspired by Murty’s gentle yet powerful tale that champions learning at any age.

“We are not just staging a play we are celebrating the belief that it’s never too late to learn, to dream, or to begin again,” said Shraddha Gupta, founder of Storee Ki Boree.