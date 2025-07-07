Sudha Murty’s ‘How I Taught my Grandmother to Read’ to be adapted into stage play in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Acclaimed author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty’s beloved short story How I Taught My Grandmother to Read will be brought to life on stage in the national capital on July 13. The Hindi adaptation, titled K se Kahani, is presented by Delhi-based theatre collective Storee Ki Boree and will be staged at the LTG Auditorium.
Directed by Munish Sharma, the play is inspired by Murty’s gentle yet powerful tale that champions learning at any age.
“We are not just staging a play we are celebrating the belief that it’s never too late to learn, to dream, or to begin again,” said Shraddha Gupta, founder of Storee Ki Boree.
The narrative follows the quiet but transformative journey of Vijaya, a 60-year-old grandmother in a village in North Karnataka who decides to learn to read with the help of her young granddaughter, Seeya. What begins as a simple storytelling routine turns into a profound exploration of dignity, agency, and self-worth.
Featuring dialogues by Mrinal Mathur and dramaturgy support from Kavitha of Vishwa Shilpi Art Consultation, Bengaluru, the production blends theatre, movement, and music to create an immersive experience that resonates with audiences across generations.
How I Taught My Grandmother to Read is a non-fiction short story from Murty’s 2004 collection of the same name, published by Penguin. The story was later included in the CBSE Class 9 English curriculum, further cementing its place in classrooms and hearts across India.