Tamil in twenty-two voices

Other stories will shock and surprise you as they deal with gender as their main theme. Feminism doesn’t have to be loud and demanding. It can be quiet too. The stories ask questions on why the women cannot try to change the rules in their own way. Why is the woman blamed for everything that goes wrong but never gets recognised if something goes right?

The common thread in the anthology is the undaunting truth of the situation the protagonist faces and how they deal with it.

Sacrificial Stone was extremely moving and covers all aspects of a Tamil’s life—birth, duty, blame, betrayal, injustice, death, fear, and finally being forgiven. You can be of any class, caste, religion, race, or nationality, but Tamil as the mother tongue is the central identity to all the protagonists in the book. Each story is different, at times set in a different genre. That difference also makes you think. Some words or expressions have been left untranslated on purpose.