Women have more freedom now, at the same time patriarchy has hardened: Banu Mushtaq

NEW DELHI: Author Banu Mushtaq's International Booker prize winning book, "Heart Lamp", is a collection of 12 short stories written from the 1990s till 2023, a period during which she believes women have become more independent but at the same time, patriarchy has also hardened.

Mushtaq, speaking at a session here on Thursday, said at a time women are going for higher studies and getting employed, they are also being murdered for choosing to marry someone outside their religion.

"Patriarchy has changed and the status of women has also changed. The women are going for higher studies, good jobs and they are doing some of the best things in the world.

But at the same time patriarchy has hardened," the women's rights activist said.

"Heart Lamp", translated by Deepa Bhasthi from the Kannada, chronicles everyday lives of women and girls in patriarchal communities in southern India -- the reproductive rights are often exploited, power reins are held by men and there is everyday oppression of an orthodox society that seldom tolerates women's autonomy.

"We see the decisions of Khap panchayats day to day. We see a father kills his own daughter, a Muslim girl is murdered because she chose to marry a Hindu boy or a Hindu girl is murdered for marrying a Muslim boy. You see all sorts of violence meted out against women due to this patriarchy. Both the things are happening at the same time. She is liberated, educated and can take decisions, but at the same time patriarchy is giving a very hard time to women," the 77-year-old said.

