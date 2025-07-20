Stardom in all its glory and wreckage

Gautam’s biography is not a gossipy tell-all nor a hagiography meant to deify its subject. Instead, it is a nuanced, layered study of a man trapped in his myth, of the burden of stardom, and of how fragile the edifice of fame can be. Gautam captures the atmosphere of that time with journalistic rigour, bringing alive that ineffable ‘X-factor’ that made him magnetic. The book offers revealing insights into how Khanna’s superstardom was also a product of its time: an India recovering from a barrage of misfortunes – from the wars against China and Pakistan, the food shortages, the language conflicts—and finding in Kaka, a romantic hero, someone who could offer a balm to the nation’s weariness.

Khanna’s tilted smile, his dreamy eyes, the famous dialogue delivery became the vocabulary of Hindi cinema. He was not just acting in films; he was scripting a new idiom of stardom. But as the title suggests, this is not merely a celebration. The brilliance of Dark Star lies in how it juxtaposes Khanna’s dazzling public persona with his increasingly fractured private life. Stardom, Gautam implies, came at a cost Khanna never fully understood.

The cracks began to show with the emergence of Amitabh Bachchan, who represented a shifting socio-political landscape. Khanna’s romantic, soft-spoken persona soon appeared out of sync with the times. Audiences who once swooned at his lover-boy image now wanted grit, rebellion, and antiheroes. Ironically, a couple of Khanna’s early successes, as Gautam perceptively observes, cast him in the ‘angry’ mould.