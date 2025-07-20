'The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles': Writer Hemangini blends Bengali mystery with gothic flair in new book

NEW DELHI: Blending elements of Bengal's detective tradition with gothic fiction, a new book promises a gripping whodunnit laced with humour and unexpected twists and turns.

"The Scratch and Sniff Chronicles", published by Niyogi Books, is written by Singapore-based writer Hemangini Dutt Majumder.

"Murder mysteries are my happy place. I unabashedly love every trope related to the whodunnit style. That said, the germ of this novel really came from the lead protagonist, Olympia Ghoshal Chattergé, or Ollie, the likeable doofus, who has lived in my head for several years."

"I thought it would be fascinating to flip the script and make her condition a sort of super-power rather than an affliction," Majumder, who previously authored the children's book "The Mystery of the Many, Many Missing Things", said in a statement.

The story follows Ollie, a young woman with an uncanny sense of smell, an unusual symptom of a health condition, and a rare female wine sommelier and beverage consultant.