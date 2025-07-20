The unusual joy of chaos

A seaside hotel, a million-dollar wedding, twisted relationships and a steady murmur of grief and anxiety are the cornerstones of Alison Espach’s book The Wedding People. The novel is about finding meaning when life feels like it has fallen apart. What would you do if the life you lived was shaken to its core and all that you’re left with are the broken pieces? Phoebe, trying to grapple with her new, lonely reality is done with life, with trying, with pretending – and chooses to escape. But when she arrives at the Cornwall Inn, a grand hotel in Newport, her intentions are quickly foiled by the throng of people in the lobby, who have gathered to celebrate the wedding of Lila and Gary.

Sticking out like a sore thumb, Phoebe locks herself in her room, hoping sleep will take her pain away. After an awkward introduction with the bride, she ends up striking an unusual friendship with Lila and subsequently, gets pulled into the wedding festivities. Amongst a vibrant, messy cast of friends and family, through awkward introductions and late-night conversations, Phoebe slowly begins to return to herself.