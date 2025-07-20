Woman who refused to flinch

In The Woman Who Ran AIIMS, Dr Sneh Bhargava offers a rare memoir—one that avoids flourish in favour of clarity, drama in favour of honesty, and anecdote in favour of insight. It chronicles not only her pioneering role as the first woman director of AIIMS but also a life shaped by Partition, prejudice, and persistent reform. Like the leather-bound volumes of patient records she once scoured as a radiologist, Bhargava treats her own life as a case file—not to dramatise but to diagnose the inner workings of India’s most prestigious medical institution, and the social mores that shaped her journey within it.

The memoir opens with a moment of historical and symbolic gravity: her very first day as Director of AIIMS coincided with the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Thrust into the national spotlight under tragic circumstances, Bhargava recounts how she navigated the emergency response even before settling into her new role. It is a striking beginning—not because it is sensational, but because of how calmly it is rendered. She remembers, “As India’s first female prime minister, Mrs Gandhi had refused to countenance the argument that a woman was incapable of handling this important post and had instead chosen to let my 24 years of service to the institution, most recently as head of radiology, speak for itself. I was the first female director of AIIMS, and so far, the only one in its history.”