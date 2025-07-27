A love that is unconventional and poetic

It does not happen regularly that authors devote parts of a novel to epistolary storytelling. It is a risky terrain, that too when the story is predictable and the plot feels almost flat. But Pinaki Gangopadhyay’s Yet, Remember Me navigates it well, and his novel is a delightful read, even though the storyline itself may not seem that exciting. What keeps readers hooked until the end are the letters being exchanged between Shashi and Aditi—a celebrated Bengali couple at the heart of this novel.

The novel is about this couple separating after more than two decades of marriage; they are on their final date, trying to find resolution. Now they have memories of life they lived, despite so much love, they decided to part ways. Eros (passionate love) has subsided in their lives, and they have moved to agape love—selfless and unconditional love.

Shashi is a celebrated poet of his time, and Aditi is a literature professor obsessively in love with Rabi Thakur (Rabindranath Tagore). She is an idealistic woman whose love for Shashi is an aesthetic transference—a projection of her love and admiration for Tagore. Naturally, Aditi falls for Shashi because his persona echoes her romanticised image of Rabi. Through their conversations, it is gradually revealed how Shashi is both similar to and distinct from Tagore.