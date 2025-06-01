After the Guns Go Quiet

In 1945: The Reckoning, Phil Craig presents a powerful and nuanced account of the climactic final year of World War II, focusing not only on the battlefield, but more importantly, on what came after: the dramatic reordering of global power, the beginning of the end of the British Empire, and the seeds of the modern postcolonial world. Best known for his work in television and earlier books co-authored with Tim Clayton, Craig here combines historical rigour with cinematic storytelling to bring to life a turbulent, morally complex year that shaped the rest of the twentieth century.

The title The Reckoning is apt. The year 1945 marked not merely the end of war in Europe and Asia; it was the moment when the consequences of global conflict became clear—for nations, empires, ideologies, and individuals. Craig does not limit himself to the grand strategies of the Allied powers or the dramatic set pieces of military triumph. Instead, his focus is deliberately global and often personal, examining how the war’s end marked a moment of reckoning for colonial subjects, occupying powers, and the architects of empire.