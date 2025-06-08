Book review : Power and Purpose India’s Roadmap to the Global Stage

India’s foreign policy and the major events through history that shaped it are examined by Harsh V Pant and Anant Singh Mann in their recent book Power and Purpose: Rediscovering Indian Foreign Policy in Amrit Kaal. The book highlights the country’s development since gaining independence in 1947 within the framework of the international system. The writers have provided this analysis through four sections or waves in the book: Wave 1: 1947-64: State-building and the Nehruvian Outlook Wave 2: 1964-85: Regional Consolidation and Antagonisms Wave 3: 1985-2004: Opening up to the World Wave 4: 2004-Present: On the Path to Global Leadership.

The first wave in the book is a deep dive into Prime Minister Nehru’s strategy of building India’s foreign policy. A time that was also historically turbulent with partition made the need for a foreign policy in place all the more important. A closer look at the role India played in negotiating a resolution in the Korean War also paved the way for the country to understand the need for a foreign policy. The resolution led to India figuring out how its own peace and security are also dependent on regional and international relations.

“India’s willingness to rise to the occasion and engage internationally barely three years post-independence has remained representative of its awareness of the duty towards the global community,” says the book.