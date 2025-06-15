Book review | Ice Cream: A Global History

Few pleasures in life are as universally adored as ice cream. Whether it’s rich with sugar or guilt-free, decadently creamy or light and airy, served as a soft swirl or in the dense form of kulfi, ice cream remains an irresistible delight across generations and geographies. In Ice Cream: A Global History, journalist Laura B Weiss takes readers on a deliciously engaging journey through the centuries, exploring how this frozen treat evolved from a rare indulgence to a global cultural icon. With a cast that includes kings, emperors, inventors, and culinary entrepreneurs, the book is a rich tapestry of history, innovation, and sweet tooth satisfaction.

Unlike in many parts of the world, India boasts a longstanding and distinct ice cream heritage. During the Mughal era, rulers delighted in flavored ice brought down from the mountains, an early luxury precursor to frozen desserts. This tradition eventually gave rise to kulfi—a dense, slow-frozen dessert made by cooking down milk and freezing it in conical metal molds, rather than churning it like Western-style ice creams.

Weiss’s compact volume manages to serve up an impressively complete history. From ancient origins to industrial revolutions, she explores how ice cream became democratised in the 19th century through technological innovations and the rise of street vendors. No longer the privilege of the aristocracy, a scoop could now be had by anyone with a few spare coins.