'Nexus' Book review: Dissecting the artificial in AI

Harari warns about the risk of digital colonialism in an AI-powered world, stating, “Imagine a situation—in 20 years, say—when somebody in Beijing or San Francisco possesses the entire personal history of every politician, journalist, colonel, and CEO in your country.” He also highlights the risk of countries becoming dependent on unchecked, AI-driven infrastructure. This sense of gloom that AI may bring could warrant a stage in the Hegelian dialectical process—sorry, Fukuyama, but are we truly at the end of history?

It is difficult to counter Harari’s brilliantly crafted arguments, but his perspective seems very pessimistic. This may be a controversial (perhaps inconsistent too) argument, but when nuclear weapons were first invented and used, they were seen as the greatest threat to human civilisation. However, they also forced countries to recognise the value of disarmament and peace. In the post-nuclear era, the world has, so far, been relatively more peaceful than in the pre-nuclear order. Similarly, while AI poses significant dangers, it may also create new networks that bring greater stability. Perhaps the world will eventually agree on regulating AI? We haven’t seen what lies ahead because the world is becoming more and more complex.

Reading Harari is always a delightful experience, which is why he enjoys a cult following in India. However, the seduction of narratives and sweeping arguments poses the risk of losing a rational understanding of the world. The world is complex, and in our desire for all the answers, it becomes easy to fall prey to charismatic writers like Harari. Still, Nexus is one of the most important works of our time. AI has become an integral part of our lives. While its influence is difficult to fully comprehend, it is crucial to be aware of the risks it may bring.