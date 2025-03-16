'Nexus' Book review: Dissecting the artificial in AI

American political scientist Francis Fukuyama’s 1992 book, The End of History and the Last Man, is still remembered for its thesis. He argued that the dissolution of the Soviet Union marked the end of ideological evolution and that liberal values were taking over the world. However, his thesis has been challenged as the rise of authoritarianism and right-wing politics has gained more prominence in recent years.
The complex, interconnected information networks driven by myth, bureaucracy, and algorithms have made society increasingly difficult to understand. It seems there is a certain stagnation at the ideological level; it is however difficult to understand, at what kind of pass are we? Was Fukuyama right?
Artificial Intelligence has disrupted the social order. To understand the current state of society, there is no better guide than Yuval Noah Harari, a celebrated historian and narrative writer. In his latest book, Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI, he explores the complex evolution of human society through information networks—from cuneiform clay tablets in Mesopotamia around 2500 BC to the modern age of computer networks. Harari foresees both the dangers posed by AI and the implications of AI-driven universalism: dangers to polity, social order and creative art.
He warns that “the new computer networks can foster digital anarchy,” as the “rise of unfathomable alien intelligence undermines democracy.” Harari says that this unimaginable intelligence and information networks gave rise to populist parties and charismatic leaders; “when people can no longer make sense of the world” and feel “overwhelmed by immense amounts of information they cannot digest,” they become easy prey to “conspiracy theories.”
Decentralised networks and the self-correcting mechanisms of democracy provide a “shield against totalitarianism.” Therefore, he cautions that AI tools like GPT-4 and AlphaGo operate as black boxes, with “their output and decisions based on opaque and intricate chains of networks.” When politicians show little interest in maintaining these networks, the weakening of self-correcting mechanisms poses significant risks. Harari states, not just weapons of mass destruction, “Human society can also be destroyed by weapons of social mass destruction, like stories that undermine our social bonds.”
Divided into three parts, the book continues Harari’s ongoing dialogue with readers that began with his debut work Sapiens. It is evident that he is one of the finest narrative writers of our time, and his vast readership makes him an influential thinker as well. Nexus is engaging, with every page offering interesting insights. Reading this book both entertains and scares the reader.
Harari warns about the risk of digital colonialism in an AI-powered world, stating, “Imagine a situation—in 20 years, say—when somebody in Beijing or San Francisco possesses the entire personal history of every politician, journalist, colonel, and CEO in your country.” He also highlights the risk of countries becoming dependent on unchecked, AI-driven infrastructure. This sense of gloom that AI may bring could warrant a stage in the Hegelian dialectical process—sorry, Fukuyama, but are we truly at the end of history?
It is difficult to counter Harari’s brilliantly crafted arguments, but his perspective seems very pessimistic. This may be a controversial (perhaps inconsistent too) argument, but when nuclear weapons were first invented and used, they were seen as the greatest threat to human civilisation. However, they also forced countries to recognise the value of disarmament and peace. In the post-nuclear era, the world has, so far, been relatively more peaceful than in the pre-nuclear order. Similarly, while AI poses significant dangers, it may also create new networks that bring greater stability. Perhaps the world will eventually agree on regulating AI? We haven’t seen what lies ahead because the world is becoming more and more complex.
Reading Harari is always a delightful experience, which is why he enjoys a cult following in India. However, the seduction of narratives and sweeping arguments poses the risk of losing a rational understanding of the world. The world is complex, and in our desire for all the answers, it becomes easy to fall prey to charismatic writers like Harari. Still, Nexus is one of the most important works of our time. AI has become an integral part of our lives. While its influence is difficult to fully comprehend, it is crucial to be aware of the risks it may bring.