'Travelling Treasures' book review

Thus, the book covers not only the historical aspects of each object but also throws light on the present-day relevance and context of each item, making it relatable and engaging for children. It does a great job of busting several myths that we considered to be facts for a long time. For example, growing up, we were always taught that the light bulb was invented by Thomas Edison. But the fact is that he was not the first to either invent an incandescent bulb nor an electric light bulb. Also, while it is popularly believed that hockey is our national game, no game has been officially declared the national game of India. Hockey is actually a British game. Although we do not officially have a national sport, we do have a National Sports Day which is celebrated on 29 August, the birth anniversary of Dyan Chand Singh who is one of the world’s best hockey players.

Methodically researched for over a year, there has been a conscious effort to make sure that the objects selected are all in use today and those which children eat, carry to school, like or even dislike. The year of independence has been chosen as the cutoff, which means that all the objects had to have come to India by 1947. And completing the book, enlightens the reader of not just information but the fact of how the world is interconnected, dynamic and how relationships between countries gave us so many things we see, use and enjoy on a daily basis. A great takeaway for children and adults alike!