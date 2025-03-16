'Travelling Treasures' book review

Often perceived as boring, history is unpopular with many children as it is often disconnected with reality and there is a visible lack of engaging activities and storytelling while learning the subject. But one book that proves otherwise is Travelling Treasures: 100 Incredible Tales of How Things Came to India. Authored by Mala Kumar, this book uncovers how and when a hundred myriad things that we use and consume every day entered India.
While the book traces the ‘history’ of how most of these objects were invented or discovered and finally found its way to India, the narrative is lucid and is characterised by a style that is breezy and replete with anecdotes, humour, and wit. The story of each object is crisp, not unnecessarily long and is presented in a way that is not only informative but educational too. For instance, take the case of aloe vera, where the book covers how the plant was a treasured commodity with famous explorer Christopher Columbus, its properties, healing qualities, and how the Arab traders bought it to India. It then touches upon the present-day scenario of how it is extensively grown in India, its medicinal and cosmetic uses, and the fact that it can be grown easily in a pot at home. There are fun and interesting facts thrown in too.
Thus, the book covers not only the historical aspects of each object but also throws light on the present-day relevance and context of each item, making it relatable and engaging for children. It does a great job of busting several myths that we considered to be facts for a long time. For example, growing up, we were always taught that the light bulb was invented by Thomas Edison. But the fact is that he was not the first to either invent an incandescent bulb nor an electric light bulb. Also, while it is popularly believed that hockey is our national game, no game has been officially declared the national game of India. Hockey is actually a British game. Although we do not officially have a national sport, we do have a National Sports Day which is celebrated on 29 August, the birth anniversary of Dyan Chand Singh who is one of the world’s best hockey players.
Methodically researched for over a year, there has been a conscious effort to make sure that the objects selected are all in use today and those which children eat, carry to school, like or even dislike. The year of independence has been chosen as the cutoff, which means that all the objects had to have come to India by 1947. And completing the book, enlightens the reader of not just information but the fact of how the world is interconnected, dynamic and how relationships between countries gave us so many things we see, use and enjoy on a daily basis. A great takeaway for children and adults alike!