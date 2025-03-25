Australian Author charged over controversial novel 'Daddy's Little Toy'

Lauren Tesolin Mastrosa, an Australian author from Sydney who writes erotic fiction under the pen name 'Tori Woods,' has been charged with producing child sexual abuse material in connection with her latest novel, Daddy's Little Toy.
The book, which has sparked significant backlash on social media, delves into the relationship between a young woman and her father’s friend, with the promotional material describing the protagonist as an "18-year-old" but with deeply unsettling implications.
The book's cover design, featuring the title in children’s toy blocks, has raised alarm among readers, especially with the disturbing claim that the father’s friend had desired the teen since she was only three years old. These elements, coupled with the content of the book, prompted investigations from authorities.
According to a report by Independent, the New South Wales Police launched an investigation in March after multiple reports were made about a novel containing child abuse material. On Friday, March 22, at approximately 12:30 PM local time, detectives arrived at a home in Quakers Hill, located in the suburbs of western Sydney, and arrested the 33-year-old author. Police also executed a search warrant at the residence, confiscating several hard copies of the book for forensic examination.
Tesolin Mastrosa has been charged with possessing, disseminating, and producing child abuse material. She was granted conditional bail and is scheduled to appear before Blacktown Local Court on Monday, March 31.
Following the uproar, the author defended her work on social media, labeling the controversy as a “big misunderstanding.” She stressed that the novel does not promote or encourage child abuse or pedophilia, calling the accusations "grossly disturbing." The author acknowledged that some aspects of the book had been “frowned upon,” but maintained that it was not her intention to harm anyone.
Additionally, the author clarified that those involved in the production of the book, including the cover designer and editor, were unaware of its troubling content and had been wrongly targeted in the public outcry.
In response to the criticism, Lauren Tesolin Mastrosa deleted her social media accounts, and the book was subsequently removed from Amazon and Goodreads.
Georgia Stove, the book's cover designer, publicly distanced herself from the controversial author, explaining that she had received death threats. “I have cut ties with Tori Woods, effective immediately,” Stove stated. "All I had known about the book was the blurb, which read 'barely legal,' and in my mind, I truly thought that was okay. Please stop with the threats over something I had no say in.”