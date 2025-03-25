Australian Author charged over controversial novel 'Daddy's Little Toy'

Lauren Tesolin Mastrosa, an Australian author from Sydney who writes erotic fiction under the pen name 'Tori Woods,' has been charged with producing child sexual abuse material in connection with her latest novel, Daddy's Little Toy.

The book, which has sparked significant backlash on social media, delves into the relationship between a young woman and her father’s friend, with the promotional material describing the protagonist as an "18-year-old" but with deeply unsettling implications.

The book's cover design, featuring the title in children’s toy blocks, has raised alarm among readers, especially with the disturbing claim that the father’s friend had desired the teen since she was only three years old. These elements, coupled with the content of the book, prompted investigations from authorities.