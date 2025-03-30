'Headshot' book review: Rita Bullwinkel packs a punch

In the lonely town of Reno, Nevada, eight girls from all over America descend to fight each other to win the Women’s 18 and Under “Daughters of America Cup”. Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel, author of Belly Up, an award-winning short story collection, is the story of these girls as they fight and face each other over a weekend, which will lead the course of their entire lives. This knockout debut of eight underdogs, seven of which must lose, most definitely serves as the underdog of the 2024 Booker Prize Shortlist.

Boxing is considered to be a man’s sport. It is too violent, too physical, and too unladylike. But as these girls come together in a dusty boxing gym to prove their mettle, boxing ends up taking the back seat in the ring. Along with their gloves and mouthguards, the girls carry their pasts into the ring to battle it out into a future where each one wishes to be on top. While most sports novels focus on the technicality of the sports, Headshot lets the mental state of these young women take the limelight.

Told as commentary of the face-offs between each of the girls, the story flows effortlessly. The transitions between the omniscient narrator and the inner monologues of the girls occur with an ease that puts the reader in a hypnotic state. As the girls calculate their every move and alter their stances to land the punch at the right time, we see moments from their pasts that led them to standing in the ring. Effortlessly slipped in between are peeks into their future. We see how this weekend shapes their lives for years to come. All the while, the narrative leaves the reader hanging on the outcome of each match and the tournament, building suspense around both the matches and the girls.