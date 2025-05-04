The Insane web of caste

Like every society all over the world, we have a reality persisting and affecting our lives for centuries, which many of us don’t really like to own up to. In certain societies it might be the race of the people or the sect one comes from, but in our case it is the caste system. A societal classification that is so deep-rooted in our culture that it has permeated into every single religion that one might find in our country. Malayalam writer Vinoy Thomas in Blackened, translated into English by Nandakumar K has tried to reveal the underbelly that exists simultaneously with several other layered realities.

Philippose came from the prominent family of Adhikarathil, who were amongst the oldest and most respected Christian families of Kerala. As the youngest son of Kuncheriya, he was married off to Rosamma, the daughter of the leading grandee of Alakode. But when even after a couple of years they were unable to have a child, Kuncheriya ordered them to go to the church of Arthunkal and pray to Reverend Father Giacomo Fenicio (locally called Veluthachan), a 17th-century Italian priest, to give them a child as fair as him. But things take an interesting turn when a child is born to them who is significantly darker than his family, which inadvertently gives rise to suspicion of his lineage. This shapes Eranimos Philippose’s life and leads him to go on a quest to unravel the question of his identity and even legitimacy.