‘I will be the voice of women’

Congratulations. It’s the first time a Kannada language book has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. How does it feel?

I am thrilled. I never expected this. It’s a great honour and recognition for the Kannada language, literature and our country. All my three daughters and relatives have already booked their tickets to London.

Muslim women are an integral part of your writing.

I write in the context of a Muslim environment, as I am well versed with the customs, festivals, traditions, and funerals of the community. How can I write about the funeral of a Brahmin woman? It will not be an honest expression. But the issues are the same. Women all over face discrimination, divorce and so much more. Just that my stories are set in the context of Muslim women.

As a Muslim writer, did you face some unique challenges?

Many. To begin with, many believed that my husband was writing the stories and publishing them in my name. They also termed my stories as mindless. In one such short story, a husband forces his wife to abort the child. I have nowhere mentioned in the story that it’s a Muslim woman. Ours is a small town, and people would often ask my husband why he forced me to abort! I was also warned by some men against using Vedas and Puranas in my stories since I am a Muslim. All this because I questioned patriarchy.