Into the mystical world of Kullu

Renowned filmmaker and artist Anu Malhotra’s work bears testimony to her abiding interest in India’s indigenous cultures and unexplored territories of knowledge and living traditions. She was the first to travel the length and breadth of India filming her legendary travel programmes, Namaste India and Indian Holiday, showcasing India’s soulful beauty and vibrant heritage. Her work has seminally documented some unique cultures, like in her series Tribal Wisdom, wherein she personally directed the award-winning docufilms The Apatanis of Arunachal Pradesh and The Konyaks of Nagaland. In keeping with her lifelong commitment to documenting India’s hidden treasures, Anu embarked on a journey to understand and document the mythic imagination and practices of the Kullu Valley, a realm largely unknown and inaccessible to outsiders.

Shamans of the Himalayas, which explores the mystical world of Shamans (Goors) of the Kullu Valley, is based on the critically acclaimed docuseries of the same title that has been broadcast on Discovery, Gaia, and other international channels and is presently being screened on Amazon World. This series stands as the only work of its kind in the history of documentary cinema. Through immersive story-telling and years of on-ground research, the book delves into the vibrant Devta culture, sacred traditional rituals, spirit healing, and indigenous practices of the Kullu Valley. It is a testament to Anu’s exceptional abilities that she managed to penetrate this secluded valley culture which is fiercely protective of its sacred practices and remains impenetrable to outside influences. Beyond merely gaining entry, Anu skilfully overcomes significant language and cultural barriers—a remarkable achievement requiring a rare combination of patience, cultural sensitivity, and determination that few can match.