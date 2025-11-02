Pulp, plot, and a pistol

Noir has a loyal audience among English readers in India, and that is why crime thrillers always find a space here. Interestingly, over the two decades, with the rise of TV series, films, and popular news shows around crime and thrillers, Indian noir writing has also undergone a shift. It is no longer limited to pulpy, sensational, and titillating storytelling; the genre has grown to become multidimensional, exploring gangs and rivalries while also adding subtextual social fault lines such as caste, class, and even gender.

While the desire for screen adaptations may not be a prime factor, crime as a major pastime in popular culture and the accessibility of small-town manohar kahaniya (titillating stories) have shaped much of this writing. Therefore, authors are also setting their stories in small towns. Still, metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi feature more prominently due to the writers’ familiarity with the city, as most of them live in these cities.

In that context, Shreyas Rajagopal’s novel Gun Boy, set in the fictional small town of Rannwara, possibly in Maharashtra, makes for an interesting entry. It follows the story of two school boys, Arvind and Sudipto, agonised by school bully Jaggi Ranade for being outsiders as Arvind is South Indian and Sudipto is Bengali. Their life changes when notorious hitman Amar Singh arrives in their city, and they find a gleaming white, gold-plated pistol said to be blessed by lord Hanuman.