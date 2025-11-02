The cure is just around

Interview| Dimple Jangda on how true health comes from identifying the root cause

What made you write this book?

My first book was about cleaning your body through food, following Ayurvedic principles, and correcting your sleep pattern. These are the basic pillars of health. This book, however, goes deeper because a lot of times, you are doing everything right, but still not feeling healthy. There are subtle energy sources in our bodies that are intangible, but they play a powerful role in keeping us healthy. It goes deeper into understanding these subtle forces that are influencing our health.

How do you define “healing”?

It is definitely not finishing a five-day antibiotic course. Healing happens when you are feeling better than yesterday. It cannot be measured. It is about the quality of sleep, better appetite, digestion, metabolism, and feeling productive. It has to do with being at peace, having fewer thoughts, and reaching a state of shunya.

You call the kitchen “our pharmacy”. Could you elaborate on it?

From using ingredients like ginger, pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon to treat something like a common cold, the kitchen has a solution for most of our problems. However, when in doubt about your body, one of the most powerful things to do is fast for a day. That way, you are not interfering with the body’s mechanism and letting it heal itself.