Former Prince Andrew’s biographer predicts ‘lots more to come’, after years charting his vices

Even before this, Andrew had shown a disregard for restraint and a willingness to use his royal privilege at enormous cost to the state, demanding helicopter flights to take him to private golf games. But with the imprimatur of the Foreign Office, he appears to have spent considerable time with a series of deeply unpleasant regimes – Libya, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan – in pursuit of his own financial interests.

I lost track of the many complex ways in which Andrew sought to use his position to make money, some of which, such as his dealings with a Chinese businessman with close ties to the Chinese government, caused considerable concern for the UK government.

It remains something of a mystery why the king is now apparently prepared to provide Andrew with an income, given the amount of money he has reputedly earned over the past decades.

Sarah’s spending ‘literally staggering’

As a commoner, one assumes Andrew will continue to enjoy expensive watches and cars, even if he is confined to racing them around the Sandringham estate. He might emulate his wife and appear on the US television and speech circuit. Back in 2007, Lownie writes, Sarah was paid half a million dollars to give five speeches, plus the cost of transporting her entourage across the Atlantic, a group of at least ten.

But Sarah’s involvement in murky deals is also problematic. She appears to be a woman of enormous energy, whether in spending money at a rate only the Kardashians could match or flying off to yet another all-expenses-paid holiday courtesy of rich friends.

Sarah’s father had been a polo manager for Prince Charles, and she had a friendship with Princess Diana that preceded their respective marriages. Once a member of “the firm”, as the royals refer to it, she took to heart Gore Vidal’s dictum that “in the world of stars, no-one is a stranger”, and moved into the world of celebrities and the ultra-rich.

The amount of money Sarah has earned and spent is literally staggering. Over her time as Duchess of York, she was paid millions for her childrens’ books, television appearances and her work with Weight Watchers. She engaged in considerable charity work and apparently showed a genuine capacity for empathy with disabled and orphaned children.

At the same time, many of her charitable ventures seem to have rewarded her and her friends more than the causes they were meant to support. She may well be big-hearted and generous; she is also imperious and wasteful. Like Andrew she treats servants, of whom they both appear to need large numbers, with a striking lack of courtesy.

Comparisons to Trump

Reading about the Mountbatten Windsor family, as they will now be known, I was struck by the comparison with the Trump family. (Trump himself has just commented on King Charles’ decision to strip Andrew of his titles: “I feel very badly,” Trump said. “It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the family.”)

When they built and furnished their first home, Sunninghill, it sounded remarkably like something Trump might construct: “One entered by the thirty-five-foot high stone floor hall, which rose to a glass dome and minstrels gallery through a lobby adorned with a medieval soldier’s helmet from Windsor Castle and the head of a North American buffalo — a gift from a royal tour.”

Trumplike, too, is the way their children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have been gifted profitable access to some of the Middle East potentates who befriended Andrew, though Lownie tells us remarkably little about the princesses. (He does not even comment on the fact their royal titles are not shared by their cousins, the children of Princess Anne and Prince Edward.)

Lownie is an engaging author, and his book is a compulsive read. He is skilful in dropping in a casual comment that becomes relevant later. The best example is several accounts of Andrew seen dancing at nightclubs and sweating profusely; those of us who watched his fateful television interview will recall his protestation that the stress of his service in the Falklands War cost him the ability to sweat.

Among the many people whose reputations are soiled in this sorry tale, that of the late Queen Elizabeth is most striking. While others in the family – Prince Phillip, Prince William, even Princess Margaret – were appalled by the couple, the queen remained blind to Andrew’s dealings and consistently bailed him out. After the BBC interview, she was deliberately photographed riding with Andrew in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Lownie writes.

Lownie remains discreet in his discussion of the queen and is on record as a supporter of the monarchy. (Though he told an interviewer last week: “I think the queen has to take some responsibility for the monster she created.”)

If there is a gap in this book, it is his reluctance to question how far the sense of entitlement, carried to the extreme by Andrew and Sarah, is common to others in the family.

Can the monarchy survive?

Lownie ends his book warning of the harm this story has done to the British monarchy. He finished it before King Charles acted to decisively exorcise Andrew from “the firm” and banished him to what the royals call “a cottage” on Charles’ private Sandringham estate.

I suspect this has saved the monarchy in Britain, at least for now. Charles has proved to be a far more effective constitutional monarch than most expected, as he demonstrated when he very carefully hosted Trump’s state visit. That the Canadian prime minister invited Charles to open the nation’s parliament earlier this year suggests he is seen as a valuable political asset.

Whether exile to Sandringham will prevent further moves against Andrew is unclear. With royal status removed, he is vulnerable to other possible accusations emerging. I would not be surprised were he to end up in Dubai, where he could share reminiscences of royal splendour with the disgraced Spanish king, Juan Carlos. Or in Abu Dhabi, where he has reportedly been offered the use of a lavish royal palace by the country’s ruler.

Reading Entitled, it is hard to feel monarchy is justified. But I return to the dilemma that led me to write my book God Save the Queen: many of the countries we regard as most democratic – Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands – are constitutional monarchies.

In the end, Britain’s monarchy will survive because its political leaders are trusted even less than its hapless royals.

Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.