A phoenix for a burning nation

Arcane books are a reviewer’s secret crush. And Testimony by Fire by Atulya Misra is a simple, straightforward narrative with no bells or whistles, no linguistic calisthenics, and it unfolds slowly to reveal its quiet power. For this is a rare book: a full-on fantasy with a deep thinker’s version of India. It is probably a Gandhian fantasy that all that ails India can be mitigated by the power of one man in the face of loot, corruption, and communalism. Just such a man is Ranjeeth, or Ranji, the hero of this book.

In a few broad sweeps of the brush, the narrator paints his credentials right up to his retirement, his loss of place in this world, and his loneliness now that his daughters live abroad. He floats into the household of an ex-President of India, himself a bachelor, and despite individual differences, settles in. The narrator is in the best position to chronicle Ranji’s life from within his inner circle. Perhaps great men deserve this sort of acolyte. “His chest was still, his hands resting gently at his sides, the serenity of him, so absolute it held me there, rooted, waiting for someone to speak the words I already felt in the silence.”

The real action picks up at and after Ranji’s funeral. “Hours passed—or maybe minutes; time felt slippery. And then, just as hope began to fade, faint wisps of smoke began curling higher, darker now, more insistent. A tongue of flame licked the air. Everyone’s gaze fixed on the pyre’s gradual ignition.” Ranji defies all logic to emerge from the flames and begin a silent march through the length and breadth of his beloved country. The novel is a record of this and of his extremely simple though puzzling persona, patched together from the little evidence around him. “He was a presence that flowed through the world, leaving traces in the form of letters, chess moves, passport stamps, whispers. I dug through what little I had of his life—a few diary pages he had left behind once, scribbled notes, half-finished thoughts.”