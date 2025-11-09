A story of her own

The first woman in Bhutan to be published in English, Kunzang Choden, in her memoir Telling Me My Stories, gives an account of belonging, loss, and displacement, against the backdrop of the rapid modernisation in the country in the middle decades of the twentieth century. Exploring superstitions and customs of Bhutanese culture, the book features a colourful cast of unusual characters—yetis, angry spirits, deities, kings and queens, nuns and lamas.

Choden, who was sent to a boarding school in Kalimpong, West Bengal, at the age of 9, writes about the social structures of mid-twentieth-century Bhutan that subjugated women. Her mother was married to her father by force. When Choden was nine, her mother pointed to a whole piece of dried fish on a wooden peg and said, “Fish for me symbolises sorrow. This is a fish from a load of fish that was included among my wedding gifts. Fish is the symbol of sorrow for me, and I carried my sorrow with me.” Choden’s father strayed into infidelity while his wife was treated as an outsider. In fourteen years of marriage, her mother gave birth to six babies and suffered miscarriages. Being the mistress of a landed household, she was tasked with distributing food to workers. The quantity and quality of food were decided according to the workers’ place in the social hierarchy.