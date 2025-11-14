Margaret Atwood reflects on literature, feminism and luck

NEW YORK: The cover of Margaret Atwood’s memoir shows a close-up of the author holding up a finger to her mouth, a mischievous look in her eyes, as if to suggest a riddle or two: Is this a book in which secrets will be revealed, or perhaps one in which secrets are kept?

Yes, and yes.

“Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts” is a 600-page look at the personal and creative life of one of the world’s most acclaimed, influential and provocative authors. The 85-year-old at times has been called a prophet — a reluctant one — for the repressive society she conjured in the dystopian classic “The Handmaid’s Tale.” And she has lived many lives, as the new book’s title suggests, probing her journey from the Canadian wilderness to the international stage.

While Atwood has discussed everything from childhood to parenthood in essays and interviews, she has otherwise been more at home with understatement than with confession. But after years of resisting requests from her publishers to tell her story, she came to like the idea of a memoir, of sorts, about “what you remember, rather than a biography, which is a lot of things you don’t remember or would rather not remember,” she told The Associated Press.