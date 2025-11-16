Babur and the blunders of bias

Lest this reeks of alarming bias and Islamophobia, Maldahiyar takes pains to establish his own credentials as a historian, stating “…with scholarly clarity that the entire narrative presented in this work is rooted primarily in my own direct translation of the Baburnama (Persian version), allowing the emperor’s own words—untampered by later translations—to serve as the primary witness to his life and deeds.” This statement notwithstanding, the narrative is soaked in prejudice and littered with repetitive reams of rabble-rousing rhetoric that is both contradictory and incoherent.

Babur is harshly criticised for being too much of a religious fanatic committed to rooting out the kafirs and infidels. Yet, in nearly every other page amidst the tediously trotted-out information dump, the reader is told that Babur, in direct violation of Islamic principles, indulged in inebriants and intoxicants at interminable wine and arak parties, and was a drunken sot who also exhibited homosexual tendencies. Cue gasps of horror!

Likewise, ignoring the many factors that shaped Akbar—often hailed as a tolerant and progressive ruler—Maldahiyar writes with salacious glee: “…under Akbar’s rule, if a young woman was found unveiled in a public place—a mere act of showing her face to the open air—she would be condemned to the degrading profession of prostitution. The same brutal sentence awaited those women who dared lie to their husbands, or, worse still, raise their voices in a quarrel. Such was the lofty pedestal of female dignity under the so-called enlightened rule of the Timurids.” Busy bewailing the brutality and chains that bound women during Mughal rule, he remains blithely unaware of his own sexism and penchant for policing women’s bodies with outdated male notions of honour—ideas that have brutalised and victimised women long after the Mughals were relegated to the pages of a distant past.