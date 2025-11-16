Far from roots and rhymes

Going through the hundred-odd poems in Window With a Train Attached by C.P. Surendran, I remembered the American poet Robert Frost’s admonition: “Writing poetry without rhyme is like playing tennis without a net.” Or, for that matter, what game can one play without a net? I wonder. Hopscotch and gulli-danda spring effortlessly to the mind.

On reading the celebrated Adil Jussawala’s recommendation to read the book, I take a deep dive, but fail to come up trumps when I find neither “the paradoxical nature of wounding – both inflicted and curative – better expressed.”

Below that is Jerry Pinto’s blurb, who declares these as “incantations muttered by a profaned priest, using memory to rake the soul of the heart.” Granted that the poems travel huge distances… For me, the only way forward is to ride on a train. In this book, the only picture that will take you anywhere is the one the publishers have used on the cover. Excellent image that.