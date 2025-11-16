The accidental entrepreneur

There’s something inherently charming about Indian enterprises that have built themselves brick by brick, long before ‘start-up culture’ became a buzzword. In an era obsessed with unicorn valuations and funding rounds, a business that has quietly thrived for over five decades feels like a story from a different time zone, and that’s precisely what makes S.I.S Story by Prince Mathews Thomas so refreshing. It is from the era when businesses were built without venture funding or flashy pitch decks.

The book tells the story of Ravindra Kishore Sinha, a journalist in Bihar earning a meagre monthly salary of Rs 250, who quit his job and set up SIS (Security and Intelligence Services), a private security firm aimed at helping ex-servicemen get employment as private security personnel. Today, SIS is a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate and ranks among the top ten private employers in India with more than 3 lakh employees, and over 22,000 clients across various sectors, including security, facility management, and cash logistics.

India in the 1970s was politically charged with the JP Movement, Naxal unrest, and the Emergency. Not the easiest time to be a young reporter, especially for one who is teekha (critical), or perhaps the perfect time, depending on how one looks at it.