Cambridge Dictionary picks 'parasocial' as word of the year

Cambridge Dictionary on Tuesday announced the adjective 'parasocial' as its word of the year for 2025.

Parasocial is defined as involving or relating to a connection/bond that someone feels between themselves and a famous person they 'do not' know.

The prevailing marked interest in parasocial relationships that the public shares with celebrities, internet influencers and AI chatbots made Lexicographers pick this interesting adjective as word of the year.

Interestingly, the Cambridge Dictionary cited Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce and Lily Allen’s confessional breakup album 'West End Girl' as parasocial moments of the year.

However, the term 'parasocial' dates back to 1956.

Two University of Chicago sociologists observed television viewers developing parasocial relationships with television personalities, who they viewed as close friends or family, despite having no direct connection with them.