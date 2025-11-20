Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq among eminent authors at 5th Shillong Literary Festival

GUWAHATI: Eminent authors, columnists and artists converged at Meghalaya capital Shillong’s iconic Ward’s Lake, draped in pink Cherry Blossoms, as the 5th Shillong Literary Festival got underway on Thursday.

The setting offered the perfect backdrop for lovers of literature, marking the beginning of a three-day creative dialogue.

The opening day witnessed the presence of some distinguished literary and cultural figures, including Booker International Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq, internationally acclaimed Spanish author Francesc Miralles, Sanjoy Hazarika, Sam Dalrymple, Jerry Pinto, Prof. Desmond Kharmawphlang, Malvika Banerjee, Sonal Jain, Dennis Laishram, Patricia Mukhim; and several celebrated local writers such as Streamlet Dkhar and Valden John Pariat.

Stating that hosting the Shillong Literary Festival has become a ritual, Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner & Secretary of Meghalaya’s Tourism Department, said: “This has spawned a whole movement of engagement in colleges, schools, and institutions…A request from our side: please take our stories to the world.”

Terming the Shillong Literary Festival as a festival of imagination, Mushtaq, Booker International Prize-winning author of Heart Lamp, reflected on the city’s creative spirit.

“To stand in Shillong today feels like walking into a page that has been quietly waiting for me. The city of music and gentle hills has always lived in the Indian imagination as a place where stories breathe easily. I am honoured to add my own voice to that landscape. This festival, here in these hills, is a reminder of how deeply stories connect us,” she said.

Miralles, internationally acclaimed Spanish author of Ikigai, said he felt honoured to be in Shillong for the first time.