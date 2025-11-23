Once upon a forbidden raj romance

In her fourth book of fiction, Once Upon A Summer, Manjul Bajaj has once again created a delicate spindrift of forbidden love, set against the times of the British Raj.

The wonderfully descriptive story moves between New York, Rannpur, Jaunpur, Saharanpur, Nainital, and flows gently over every pebble, path, and emotion contained within it. The characters are drawn with compassion, and while a few of them behave in a heroic fashion, it is interesting that no real villains litter this landscape.

And so, we get a young English girl in Madeline Evans, sweet-natured but also wilful. She has definite views of how the colonised Indians ought to be treated, and will fight quietly for that. We get Azeem, a young man once almost a prince, now a pauper and working as a syce for Madeline’s father. He keeps his emotions under tight control, refusing to let them sway him, walking the thin line between carrying himself proudly without coming off as arrogant. We have Norman Evans, Madeline’s father, who is a PWD officer, and we also get an intriguing character in the form of Mariam Das, maid and companion to Madeline. Mariam is self-contained, cautious, having been burnt by the fire of love, discrimination, and racism in life. She knows an ayah (nanny) needs to find the correct balance between visibility and invisibility—within sight of the immediate family but not overly discernible to their circle of visitors and friends. She is quite ready to keep the young lovers in check, doing her utmost best to make them see sense and behave with sensibility, even though her sympathies secretly lie with the anguished couple. At one point, Azeem muses that the object of his affection, Madeline, is a babbling brook, its gurgle and swift current irresistible, while Mariam is still and serious like a lake.