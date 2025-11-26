Pulitzer Prize-winning author Rick Atkinson's 'The British Are Coming' to be adapted into graphic edition

Ten Speed Graphic informed on Tuesday that a graphic edition of The British Are Coming, the first volume of Rick Atkinson's popular Revolutionary War trilogy, will be released in June 2026.

Author Rick Atkinson, regarded as one of the best living military historians, is well-known for his book An Army at Dawn, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2003.

The graphic edition of The British Are Coming gains historical significance as the release is planned in such a way that it falls close to the US's 250th anniversary.

The British Are Coming vividly recalls the first twenty-one months of America’s violent war for independence. The book also deeply touches on the battles at Lexington and Concord in spring 1775, to those at Trenton and Princeton in winter 1777.

Notably, Atkinson published the second volume of his revolutionary trilogy, The Fate of the Day, this year. He is currently working on the final book of his trilogy.

Five more graphic books written by Nora Neus and illustrated by Federico Pietrobon, with Atkinson closely collaborating with the initiative, are also planned ahead.