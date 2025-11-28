Writers in US jails to connect with rest of literary world through new PEN America website

Now, writers in US prisons will have a way to display their literary works to the authors across the prison walls and to the public through a website managed by PEN America.

PEN America work for literature and human rights to ensure and protect 'freedom of expression' in the United States and worldwide. The organisation also champions the liberty to write and recognises the power of the 'word' to transform the 'world'.

The website run by PEN shall include information on publishers, agents, journalists and other potential contacts aiding the prisoner writers.

PEN on Tuesday informed the launch of the Incarcerated Writers Bureau. The Bureau showcases the portfolios and work of seasoned writers working from prison, and provides accessible opportunities tailored for writers under incarceration.

Significantly, the initiative is made with the support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, focusing on making the literary community inclusive of writers behind bars.