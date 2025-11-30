A reflection on remembering

Jung Chang’s Fly, Wild Swans is an intimate excavation of the mother–daughter bond, tender yet turbulent, marked by the twin inheritances of trauma and resilience. Chang sets this precedent right in the opening lines of the Prologue: “This book is about my mother and myself—and inevitably about my grandmother and my father.” With that confession, she signals that personal history cannot be disentangled from collective memory, nor can love be separated from loss. At its heart, the book revolves around Chang’s relationship with her mother, a bond stretched across continents and decades, yet bound by the invisible threads of affection, silence, and survival. Their relationship, as Chang portrays it, is one of love tempered by emotional restraint, shaped by the political and personal devastations of authoritarian China.
Through recollections of her mother’s rare gestures of warmth and her fierce protectiveness, Chang reveals how love, in the wake of suffering, often arrives in muted gestures rather than words. “It was my mother who helped me overcome the hurdle, like all other hurdles in my life,” she writes, recalling the moment when her mother ensured she could go to university despite immense political and personal constraints. Later, when the Chinese state pressured Chang to return home while she was completing her PhD, her mother once again stepped into the storm, attempting to deflect the danger away from her daughter. “I could see that she was also trying to take responsibility for my decision not to return to China to live… My mother’s efforts to protect me moved me deeply.” Such moments, scattered throughout the book, speak of a love that is both sacrificial and steadfast. The book closes on a scene that is at once unbearable and tender. Chang’s mother, now frail and dying, said over a video call, “Don’t come back for this.” She meant her own death, a final act of protection for the daughter she could no longer hold. “I pressed my lips on the mobile screen and kissed her beautiful face,” Chang writes, an image that encapsulates the aching beauty of exile and the impossible distance between love and loss.
Fly, Wild Swans offers both a prelude and an afterlife to Chang’s celebrated book Wild Swans, extending its deep political commentary on China’s shifting socio-political landscape. If Wild Swans was the story of a century, spanning the lives of three women, “three daughters of China”, then Fly, Wild Swans is its echo, its afterthought, and its moral reckoning. The same ghosts linger here, not as nostalgia, but as an inheritance, both intimate and collective. The earlier book began in 1909 with her grandmother’s birth and charted the family’s survival through war and Mao’s Cultural Revolution, when Chang’s parents were brutally punished for their courage. It concluded in 1978, as Deng Xiaoping’s reforms opened the country to the world, the same moment Jung left China for the West, carrying with her the memories and wounds of a generation.
The book picks up from here. Reflecting on that era, Chang writes, “The Cultural Revolution had poisoned everything, including love.” That single line distills the emotional architecture of both books — the corrosion of tenderness under authoritarianism, and the human struggle to reclaim feeling, connection, and selfhood after decades of ideological violence.
Chang chronicles her gradual emergence as a writer and thinker, culminating in the monumental success of Wild Swans. But this book is also a story of what followed that success—the isolation, the silencing, and the exile that came with truth-telling. She traces her collaboration with her husband, a historian, on their searing and controversial biography of Mao. The price of that honesty was exile itself. Denied a visa, she was prevented from returning to China, even to see her ill mother. As Beijing’s message made chillingly clear: “I could only go to China if I stopped talking about Mao, not only inside China, but also outside, anywhere in the world.”
A recurring motif in the book is flight—both literal and metaphorical. The title Fly, Wild Swans becomes an invocation of freedom: the possibility of rising above the wreckage of trauma, of viewing one’s homeland from a distance that both liberates and wounds. Yet even amid global recognition, Chang’s tone remains one of acheful yearning. In this way, the narrative operates on two intertwined levels: as memoir and as meta-commentary on the act of remembering. As a memoir, it is an affecting portrait of migration, love, intellectual curiosity, and a life shaped by displacement. Her prose carries a quiet dignity, marked by both vulnerability and defiance, as she reclaims her own history from the distortions of state propaganda and patriarchal silence.
But the book is more than an act of remembrance; it is a reflection on remembering itself. It asks what it means to remember a country that has tried to erase you, to write about a past that remains politically dangerous to name. In revisiting the terrain of Wild Swans, Chang does not simply retell; she interrogates the ethics of narration and the costs of bearing witness. Memory, in her hands, is not nostalgia—it is resistance. It becomes a moral act, a way of refusing erasure, of insisting that pain and courage be recorded even when nations enforce amnesia.