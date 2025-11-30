A reflection on remembering

Jung Chang’s Fly, Wild Swans is an intimate excavation of the mother–daughter bond, tender yet turbulent, marked by the twin inheritances of trauma and resilience. Chang sets this precedent right in the opening lines of the Prologue: “This book is about my mother and myself—and inevitably about my grandmother and my father.” With that confession, she signals that personal history cannot be disentangled from collective memory, nor can love be separated from loss. At its heart, the book revolves around Chang’s relationship with her mother, a bond stretched across continents and decades, yet bound by the invisible threads of affection, silence, and survival. Their relationship, as Chang portrays it, is one of love tempered by emotional restraint, shaped by the political and personal devastations of authoritarian China.

Through recollections of her mother’s rare gestures of warmth and her fierce protectiveness, Chang reveals how love, in the wake of suffering, often arrives in muted gestures rather than words. “It was my mother who helped me overcome the hurdle, like all other hurdles in my life,” she writes, recalling the moment when her mother ensured she could go to university despite immense political and personal constraints. Later, when the Chinese state pressured Chang to return home while she was completing her PhD, her mother once again stepped into the storm, attempting to deflect the danger away from her daughter. “I could see that she was also trying to take responsibility for my decision not to return to China to live… My mother’s efforts to protect me moved me deeply.” Such moments, scattered throughout the book, speak of a love that is both sacrificial and steadfast. The book closes on a scene that is at once unbearable and tender. Chang’s mother, now frail and dying, said over a video call, “Don’t come back for this.” She meant her own death, a final act of protection for the daughter she could no longer hold. “I pressed my lips on the mobile screen and kissed her beautiful face,” Chang writes, an image that encapsulates the aching beauty of exile and the impossible distance between love and loss.