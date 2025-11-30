Chronicle of a curse foretold

When we first meet the great king of the Magadh empire, Bimbisar, in Tanushree Podder’s Bimbisar’s Curse, he is weak and infirm, imprisoned by his son in a cold, dark dungeon. As he reflects on the circumstances that brought him to this sorry pass, history unfolds before us.

Early on in the narrative, Bimbisar vows to avenge his father’s humiliation at the hands of the Anga king. He goes to war with the Angas and kills their king, which earns him the wrath of the Anga queen. The curse in the book’s title is one that she hurls at Bimbisar: that every king of the Haryanka Dynasty will be killed by his own son.

The Magadh empire was a famous and prosperous one in ancient India. Bimbisar belonged to the first of the three dynasties that ruled it. During the Magadh rule, two new religions, Buddhism and Jainism, emerged. Bimbisar embraced the former and would consult with the Buddha on various matters.