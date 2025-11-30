Playmates in longing

Krishna’s birth and adventures amidst the evil excesses of his demonic uncle Kamsa, who has sworn to kill his would-be killer, make for enthralling reading. Adhar’s writing brings alive the sheer beauty, magic, and horror of those exciting times. Radha’s all-consuming love for Krishna—whose milk mother and playmate she had been—is sensitively handled, and the author does justice to the sensuous as well as spiritual underpinnings that characterise this immortal love story. As Radha herself puts it, she will choose Krishna every single time, even though she knows the exquisite pain of separation will be her lot as he moves on to save the world; both are powerless against the inevitability of their love: “In that surreal moment, I knew that he was merely playing a role assigned to him by the stars and we were all co-actors playing our preordained parts on that vast and mysterious stage of the limitless cosmos.”

Even when summoned before the village sarpanch and charged with adultery and behaviour deemed “an anathema to all the established norms of our civilisation,” she holds her head high, standing tall and proud in the face of universal censure, bolstered by the strength of her love for her dark one—a love she refuses to sully with shame or regret. It is a powerful moment and a stinging slap in the face of a society that not only condones but enables male perversions and peccadilloes while stigmatising and criminalising feminine desire and sexual autonomy. “Dusky limbs, fair legs, tender breasts like blossoming rosebuds, all absorbed with each other, as they rubbed their nude bodies together, emitting resounding peals of laughter. Twittering tales of sexual encounters, novel positions of copulation, new-fangled kissing techniques — each one spelled out her private erotic fantasy and regaled the others with explicit tales of carnal revelry.”

Radha: The Princess of Barsana is an unapologetic celebration of love and desire, and a tribute to the brave women who free themselves from the iron shackles of societal norms to live and love on their own terms.