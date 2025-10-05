The warrior and the saint

In Hindutva and Hind Swaraj: History’s Forgotten Doubles, Makarand R. Paranjape undertakes an ambitious reconciliation project—one that refuses the comfortable binaries of contemporary Indian politics in favour of a nuanced examination of two towering figures, MK Gandhi and VD Savarkar, whose ideological clash continues to shape the nation’s trajectory. Instead of choosing sides in the Gandhi-Savarkar debate, Paranjape attempts something far more complex: understanding why these ‘history’s forgotten doubles’ remain locked in an unresolved antagonism that still animates Indian political discourse.

The book’s central thesis is both provocative and necessary. As Paranjape argues, “If project India that is Bharat is to succeed, old antagonisms, like unhealing wounds or scabs that bleed again at the slightest scratch, cannot be ignored or hidden under flimsy bandages”. This metaphor runs throughout the work, suggesting that India’s body politic requires careful surgery rather than cosmetic treatment. The author positions himself not as a partisan but as a diagnostician, tracing the roots of contemporary political divisions back to the fundamental disagreement between Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent resistance and Savarkar’s advocacy of armed revolution.

Structured as a ‘Swaraj Samvad’—a dialogue on self-rule—the book employs what Paranjape calls ‘intermedial hermeneutics’, drawing from the ancient Indian tradition of aanvikshiki, or critical inquiry. This methodological choice reflects the author’s broader project of decolonising knowledge production while remaining committed to rigorous scholarship. The three-part structure mirrors a pranayama breathing exercise, with the author explicitly stating that “this practice is meant to purify and balance the nation’s prana or life breath”.